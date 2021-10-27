Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,629,000 after acquiring an additional 196,983 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,507,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after buying an additional 444,854 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after buying an additional 84,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,228,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.