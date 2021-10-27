Stifel Financial Corp Invests $2.60 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $47.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94.

