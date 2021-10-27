Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,243 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

