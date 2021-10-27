Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter worth $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at $177,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $279.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.72. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $304.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

