Stifel Nicolaus Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $200.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $31.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.21. 49,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 185.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after acquiring an additional 426,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $21,540,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $11,300,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.