Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 95,215 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,985% compared to the average daily volume of 1,048 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,411,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 720,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. RedBall Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

