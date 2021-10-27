Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gerdau Put Options (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,273 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,110% compared to the average volume of 1,097 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,692,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after buying an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 4,145,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 865,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

