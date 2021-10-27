Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $29.24. Stratasys shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 10,078 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 367,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,072,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Stratasys by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 422,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 33,014 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.