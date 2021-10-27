Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 378 ($4.94).

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 353.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £584.38 million and a P/E ratio of 24.40. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

