Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUBCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 14,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,083. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a 90.00 price objective (down previously from 93.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.