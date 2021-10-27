Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the September 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SOMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sumitomo Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

OTCMKTS SOMMY traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 8,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.06. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.