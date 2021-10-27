Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the September 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SOMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sumitomo Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
OTCMKTS SOMMY traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 8,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.06. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $28.50.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.
Featured Article: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.