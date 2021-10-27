Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Summit State Bank stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

