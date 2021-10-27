Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

NYSE SUI opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average is $180.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

