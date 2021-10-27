Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$72.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SLF traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$71.31. 74,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.06. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$51.59 and a 1-year high of C$71.47. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a market cap of C$41.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7499996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

