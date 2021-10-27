SUN (SUN) Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00073364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,890.41 or 1.00609732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.25 or 0.06845919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

