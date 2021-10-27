Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 996,433 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $93,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,010,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 60,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,076,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 734,807 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 157,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,528,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

