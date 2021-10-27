Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Financial Comparison

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunlight Financial and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.04%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 8.67% 16.60% 1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.56 $21.68 million $0.54 12.28

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Sunlight Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

