SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $82.12 million and approximately $42.93 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011114 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004414 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

