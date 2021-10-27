Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.60 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 4.82. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Industries International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 5,893.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.18% of Superior Industries International worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

