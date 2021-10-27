Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Surgery Partners worth $206,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SGRY. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

