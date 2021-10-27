Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up to $43.53

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.53, but opened at $44.73. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 92 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGRY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

