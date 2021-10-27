Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $767,000 Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly alerts:

XDQQ stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.