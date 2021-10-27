Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 1,047 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLU. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000.

Shares of VLU opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $153.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.67.

