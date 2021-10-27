SVB Financial Group (SIVB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $775.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $805.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “xShares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2021 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs. Growth in loans and deposits, efforts to improve non-interest income, and global expansion strategy will likely keep aiding the company's financials. The acquisitions of Boston Private and the debt investment business of WestRiver Group are expected to be earnings accretive and will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. A strong balance sheet position bodes well for the future. However, low interest rates are likely to continue to weigh on margins and, thereby, hurt revenues. Elevated expenses are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent.”

10/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $800.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $700.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $875.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $780.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $743.00.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $775.00 to $800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $750.00 to $820.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $640.00 to $755.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $660.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $600.00.

9/7/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $33.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $712.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $264.60 and a fifty-two week high of $759.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

