Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVCBF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Danske lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cheuvreux raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pareto Securities raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS SVCBF remained flat at $$15.92 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

