Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT Raised to SEK 103 at UBS Group

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from SEK 99 to SEK 103 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DNB Markets raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

