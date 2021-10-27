Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

BIOVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF remained flat at $$27.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

