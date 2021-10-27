Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €113.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.63 ($141.92).

FRA SY1 opened at €118.20 ($139.06) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.32. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

