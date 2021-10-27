Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.67. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. 5,623,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

