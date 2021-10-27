Synovus Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Shares of SNV opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,218,130 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,093,000 after acquiring an additional 95,897 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 243.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 77,483 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 62.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

