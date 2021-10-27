TaaS (TAAS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00209732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00098522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

