Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.68

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 989022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

TVE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.02.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.