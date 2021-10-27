Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,063 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

