Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TARO opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 0.93.

TARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

