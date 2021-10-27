TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

