Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,816. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

