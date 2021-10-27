Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
TMHC traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,816. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
