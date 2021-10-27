Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

About Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

