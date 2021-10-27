TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Boosted by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

