TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.60.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTI. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a hold rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 157,613 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

