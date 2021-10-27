Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$35.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CSFB lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.11.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$34.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,457. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$15.81 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.39 billion and a PE ratio of 113.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.