Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$35.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CSFB lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.11.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$34.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,457. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$15.81 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.39 billion and a PE ratio of 113.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

