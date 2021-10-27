Teilinger Capital Ltd. Makes New $15.07 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,070,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 4.8% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

