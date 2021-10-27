Teilinger Capital Ltd. Sells 280,800 Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,800 shares during the quarter. Fusion Fuel Green accounts for 1.6% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $48.50.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

