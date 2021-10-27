Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TELNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

