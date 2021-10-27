Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $208.07. 2,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $149.70 and a 1 year high of $229.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.67.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.