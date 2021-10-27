Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on November 17th

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6228 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

TLSNY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of analysts have commented on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

