Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TELL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.