Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). Sell-side analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

