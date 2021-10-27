Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.04 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

