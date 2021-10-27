Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.99 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.310 EPS.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. 100,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -204.04 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

