Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 2.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $69,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after buying an additional 185,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THC stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. 22,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

